Don’t change to fit in: London-based St James’ School alumnus shares message of belonging

An academic and politician based in London, returned to his alma mater, St James’ School, on Friday with a message for students: “Difference isn’t a weakness, it’s a strength.”

Rohit K. Dasgupta, an associate professor of gender and sexuality at the London School of Economics, who identifies as queer, was the guest of honour at the school’s 161st Founders’ Day. He is the chair and first citizen, London Borough of Newham — one of London’s 32 boroughs, each with its own local government.

Addressing students and teachers — some of whom had once taught him — Dasgupta, 38, spoke about his personal journey. “Growing up, I didn’t always feel like I fit in. I was different in how I spoke, how I saw the world, and the path I wanted to take. But I learned early that difference isn’t a weakness, it’s a strength. We all have something unique to offer, and one of the most powerful things you can do in life is to hold on to your sense of self, even when it feels like the world is asking you to change.”

He told the students that being yourself takes courage. “But the world needs people who are willing to stand up for what they believe in, who bring their whole selves to the table, and who aren’t afraid to walk a different path.”

Dasgupta was elected as a councillor in the London Borough of Newham in 2018. He was re-elected in May 2022 as the representative for the Canning Town South Ward, and on May 22, 2025, he was elected chair and first citizen of the borough council.

But the road, he said, was not easy. “Entering politics and academia, I often found myself the only person in the room who looked or sounded like me. But rather than shrink myself, I chose to speak louder — for inclusion, for equality, for justice. And slowly, I saw change. Because when you speak up not just for yourself but for others, you create space for everyone to belong.”

Dasgupta completed his Class XII from St James’ School in 2006 before going on to study at Jadavpur University. As a researcher and queer rights activist, he worked with two organisations in Calcutta before moving to the UK.

“I want every student listening today to know — you matter exactly as you are. You don’t need to change to be accepted… Whether your dream is to be a scientist, an artist, a campaigner, a politician, a teacher — believe in it,” he said.

He reminded the students that school is not just a place to learn, but a place to ask questions. “Never be afraid to challenge what doesn’t feel right. Some of the most important changes in the world have come from people who dared to speak up, even when it wasn’t popular.”