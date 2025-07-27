Kolkata weather: Depression moves, but more rain on the way, says Met office

The Bay depression that triggered a deluge in the city moved past Jharkhand and was over Chhattisgarh by Saturday morning. Calcuttans woke up to sunshine, but through the day the sky alternated between cloudy and sunny. The city received multiple spells of rain, though the showers were light.

The system may have moved on, but more rain is on the way, according to the Met office.

“The depression has moved away. However, in the presence of strong monsoon flow, widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely to continue over Bengal, with heavy rain in some districts,” said a Met bulletin on Saturday afternoon.

The depression, which was over Gangetic Bengal, shifted westward to Jharkhand and its neighbourhood around 5.30am, the bulletin said.

“Around 8.30am on Saturday, it was over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining Jharkhand, about 80km from Daltonganj (Jharkhand) and 80km from Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh)... It is very likely to continue to move nearly westwards across north Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area by Sunday,” it said.

A “marginal increase in rainfall activity” is expected on Monday and Tuesday, said a Met official.

“As of now, there is no forecast for heavy rain in Calcutta. But neighbouring districts like North and South 24-Parganas and Hooghly are likely to get heavy rain on July 29,” the official added.

The system was a low-pressure area over the Bay on Thursday. It intensified into

a depression on Friday morning and maintained its strength. “It was sustained by strong monsoon currents and high moisture content,” a Met official said.

The same monsoon flow is expected to bring more showers to south Bengal.