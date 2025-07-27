Airport terminal to go domestic-only, new facility to handle international operations

The city airport’s existing terminal will exclusively serve domestic passengers once a new terminal becomes operational, reflecting the stark disparity between domestic and international traffic at Calcutta’s main airport.

The new terminal building, part of the Phase II expansion worth ₹4,200 crore, will handle both international and domestic passengers, airport officials said.

“The existing integrated terminal will be exclusively for domestic flight passengers once the new terminal becomes operational. It will be more convenient for passengers,” said airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria. “The number of domestic passengers is much higher compared to international passengers.”

Passenger numbers

The numbers underscore this reality. On Thursday, the airport handled 46,183 domestic passengers across 300 flights, while international traffic comprised just 4,619 passengers on 35 flights. Officials see no change in this pattern in the near future.

“There is no indication that the ratio will improve in the near future. The state government and airport authorities have approached several international airlines to start flights to Europe, but there has been no positive response,” said an airport official.

Most of the international flights from Calcutta are to neighbouring countries and Southeast Asia or to the Gulf nations. Airlines such as Lufthansa and British Airways discontinued services to the city several years ago.

Domestic travel

The restructuring will significantly boost domestic passenger capacity. The existing terminal currently handles 26 million passengers annually and will gain an additional

2 million capacity after the construction of an extension.

“Once the international terminal’s infrastructure is shifted to the new building, five million more domestic passengers can be handled at the existing terminal in a year,” said Beuria.

The existing integrated terminal currently has two segregated sections for domestic and international flights. The international section houses immigration counters, customs X-ray machines, and duty-free areas — all of which will be relocated to the new facility.

“All these facilities will be shifted to the new terminal, creating space to handle more domestic passengers in the existing terminal,” said Beuria.

New terminal

The new terminal will handle 11 million passengers annually — 9 million international and 2 million domestic. While the existing terminal handles 8,460 passengers per hour, the new building will handle 4,800 passengers hourly.

The U-shaped structure will feature 21 boarding bridges compared to the existing terminal’s 18. The building’s two arms will extend into the airside, with the right arm having seven boarding gates facing north, while the left arm will have seven gates facing north and seven facing south.

The facility will include retail and food outlets, plus a multi-level car park for 1,000 vehicles — matching the existing parking capacity. Plans also include elevated roads connecting the terminal to the city, with the number of lanes yet to be finalised but expected to range between two and six.

International connectivity

Calcutta airport’s international connectivity has declined over recent decades. Several airlines offering direct European connections have withdrawn operations, citing low yields and insufficient business passenger traffic. Currently, no direct flights operate to Europe or the US.

The new terminal will be constructed adjacent to the existing facility, with both buildings interconnected. As part of the project, the old domestic building will be demolished, while the domestic section in the new building will be positioned near the existing terminal for smoother operations.

The Phase II expansion is scheduled for completion by 2030.