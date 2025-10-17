Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma at Bazi Bazar: Sell only green crackers

City police commissioner Manoj Verma visited the Bazi Bazar at Shahid Minar on Thursday and formally inaugurated the fair, though stalls had been set up by Tuesday. During his visit, he instructed all stall owners to sell only green crackers manufactured by the 1,403 registered units listed by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

Police officers inspected the stalls during the visit and found no irregularities. Later, officials from the fire and emergency services also tested some of the crackers to ensure they were within permissible safety and pollution limits. Senior fire officials directed their teams to conduct fire safety training sessions for the stall owners to minimise risk during the festive season.

The crackers being sold at the Bazi Bazar bore the “green cracker” label. Earlier, these crackers carried QR codes to help verify their authenticity. NEERI has now discontinued the QR system and instead published a list of certified manufacturers online, which sellers must refer to.

Many buyers looking for “chocolate bombs” were disappointed to find none at the Shahid Minar Bazi Bazar.

Akash Sharma, 26, who travelled from Madhyamgram to buy fireworks, said: “We bought crackers worth around ₹5,000 this year, but many varieties were missing from the market. Earlier, we used to get a wide range of crackers and shells, but many of them aren’t available now, probably because the government has banned those items.” Sharma was searching for banned items like chocolate bombs and dodomas.

Commissioner Verma had earlier told Kali Puja organisers that fireworks could only be purchased from manufacturers listed by the state pollution control board (PCB). “Last year, the PCB told us the rate of violation was lower than in previous years. This year, we aim to reduce it further,” he said on Wednesday.

He also reiterated that sky lanterns remain banned, referring to a 2019 notification issued by the state fire department. Verma said several cases had already been lodged, and banned firecrackers seized from across the city.

According to Kolkata Police records, 30 FIRs have been registered and 10 people arrested since before Durga Puja for the alleged sale and possession of banned crackers. The drives have been intensified with Diwali approaching, police said. As of Thursday, 2,996.5kg of banned fireworks had been seized.

A senior officer said that detailed safety guidelines for housing societies and high-rises will soon be distributed through meetings and leaflets.