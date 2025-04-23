Kolkata metro suspends services between Howrah Maidan-Sector V for three days

Metro services on the entire Green Line—from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V—will remain suspended for three days, from Saturday, April 26, to Monday, April 28, 2025, due to the testing of the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system.

This complete traffic block is also aimed at facilitating the inspection work related to the commissioning of the crucial Esplanade - Sealdah section.

The inter-connecting subway between Sealdah Metro station and Sealdah station of Eastern Railway will also remain closed during the same period.

Despite the disruption on the Green Line, metro services on other lines will continue.

Normal services will be available on the Blue Line throughout these three days.

On the Purple and Orange Lines, regular operations will resume on Monday, April 28, 2025.

A key impact of the Green Line shutdown will be felt after the IPL T-20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and their opponents at Eden Gardens on the night of Saturday, April 26.

The special Metro service in Green Line-2 that runs post-match to manage the crowd, will not be available.

Blue Line’s special metro service for the same night will operate.