Expansion plan likely to free airport of illegal stalls despite repeated warnings

Encroachers, who have set up unauthorised stalls on Calcutta airport’s land, keep coming back after getting evicted, so the authorities are now relying on their next expansion plan to get rid of such land grabbers.

“We are waiting for the sanction of the second phase of the expansion plan of Calcutta airport by the Central cabinet committee. As soon as the plan is formally approved, we’ll barricade the land where these illegal stalls have come up,” a senior official of Calcutta airport told Metro.

A new terminal building covering a 20 lakh-sqm area is supposed to be built opposite the old domestic terminal building.

The proposal for the ₹4,200 crore project has been sent to the Centre for approval.

The construction of the new terminal building is supposed to start by the end of 2025 and be completed in 48 months, said officials.

The unauthorised stalls have encroached on the airport’s land, from the old domestic terminal building to the cargo terminal.

“Police have evicted the encroachers a number of times, but they keep coming back within a few days. The only solution to the problem will come after we barricade the area, and the construction of the new terminal building starts,” said the official.

Metro reported on several occasions how these stalls have encroached on airport land.

According to the police and airport authorities, at least 34 illegal stalls have appeared on airport land. These stalls are made of flammable materials. Some stalls use LPG cylinders and kerosene stoves to cook in the open.

“Officially, there are 34 stalls, but in reality, the number is more,” said an airport official.

An officer of the Bidhannagar Commissionerate said they have several times evicted the encroachers and handed over the land to the airport authorities.

“However, after some time, these stalls have returned because the airport authorities have been unable to keep them free of encroachers,” said the police officer. “We will again evict them when the authorities request us to do so,” he said.

However, a senior airport official said it was up to the police to keep the area free of encroachers.

“Airport authorities don’t have the manpower to keep the land free of encroachers. It is the job of the police to look into the law and order situation,” he said.

Although most of these stalls have come up in areas where passengers usually do not go, some hawkers are seen in front of the arrival area of the integrated terminal building, selling tea or jhaalmuri.

The stalls at the airport sell dosa, idly, paratha and other edible items. Most of their customers are those who work at the airport.