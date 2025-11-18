Kolkata Metro: Land-exchange deal with Nepal consulate unlocks construction on Purple Line’s Mominpur–Esplanade stretch

A key obstacle in advancing the Kolkata Metro’s Purple Line (Joka–Park Street) project has been cleared following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and the Consulate General of Nepal for a mutually agreed land exchange.

As part of the MoU, 409.53 sq metres of land owned by the Consulate General of Nepal will be swapped with 526.34 sq metres of adjacent Metro Railway land.

ADVERTISEMENT

This exchange will enable the construction of a crucial ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore, forming part of the upcoming Mominpur–Esplanade underground stretch.

Officials noted that the 409.53 sq metres of Nepal-owned land is essential for beginning work on the proposed ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore.

He pointed out that a series of meetings between 2022 and 2025 — involving Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Metro Railway, and RVNL — were held across Kathmandu, New Delhi, and Kolkata to ensure a smooth land exchange process.

"After multiple rounds of discussions, the Nepal government concurred to exchange this parcel of land," he said.

The MoU was signed on Monday at the RVNL Model Room near the Victoria station site, in the presence of the Consul General of Nepal in Kolkata, Jhakka Prasad Acharya, along with senior officials from Kolkata Metro, RVNL, and the Ministry of External Affairs.