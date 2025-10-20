Kolkata idol maker assaulted over Kali Puja donation, suffers head injuries

An idol maker in north Kolkata was allegedly assaulted by a group of local youths after an argument over Kali Puja contributions turned violent on Sunday night.

The incident took place around 11.30pm in Muraripukur, Maniktala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, identified as Paritosh Chakraborty, a professional idol maker, was returning home after finishing his work when a group of youths stopped him and demanded Kali Puja subscription money.

According to Chakraborty, the group accused him of not paying the previous year’s donation.

“I told them I was busy with work and would pay for both years this time. One of them said I had become too clever and started hitting me. Soon, others joined in,” he said according to multiple regional news reports.

The attackers allegedly followed him for nearly 500 metres, repeatedly assaulting him before striking him on the head with a blunt object.

Chakraborty suffered serious head injuries and required five stitches. His eye was swollen from the blows.

The idol maker said the assailants were residents of the same locality and known faces, though not personally close.

His son has filed a complaint with the Maniktala police station.

Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify and trace the attackers.