Kolkata: Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals introduces paediatric robotic surgery; sets new standards in child healthcare

Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, has introduced paediatric robotic surgery, bringing advanced technology to complex procedures for children. With robotic-assisted techniques, the hospital is reducing recovery time and improving surgical precision.

At a news conference, Dr Debasish Mitra, Paediatric Robotic Surgeon at Apollo, highlighted the impact of this initiative. “Robotic surgery in paediatrics is a game-changer. It minimises trauma to young patients, ensures a faster recovery and improves outcomes. Apollo’s expertise in this field has already benefited numerous children with complex conditions,” said Dr Mitra.

He also credited the success of the programme to teamwork, particularly the contributions of Dr Sanghamitra Bhattacharyya.

One of the most significant cases was a two-year-old child diagnosed with a choledochal cyst, a rare congenital condition causing chronic abdominal pain, inflammation and weight loss. The robot-assisted surgery enabled precise removal of the cyst while preserving vital structures.

The child was discharged within seven days, marking an important milestone for paediatric robotic surgery in the region.

Dr Surinder Singh Bhatia, DMS, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Kolkata, explained the advantages of the technology. “Robotic surgery is the next generation of minimally invasive surgery. Surgical robots are extremely beneficial for many minimally invasive surgeries as they help in precise movements of surgical instruments beyond human ability in a small surgical area. The Da Vinci Xi is the latest robot with modern functionality that helps surgeons operate with ease as well as ensures quick patient recovery.”

Apollo has been performing robotic surgeries for various paediatric conditions, including those affecting the kidneys, appendix and lungs. With its focus on advanced medical technology, the hospital is expanding access to better surgical care for young patients and their families.