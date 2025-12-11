Kolkata airport looks deserted as frequent flier reports rare ease in morning travel rush

A frequent flier from the city found the airport strikingly different on Wednesday morning.

The long queues and chaos were absent. Instead, the domestic departure area of the terminal was almost deserted around 7am. Businessman Gaurav Agarwal, who took an Air India flight from Calcutta to Delhi on Wednesday morning, narrated his unusually calm experience. He also took a video.

ADVERTISEMENT

I was feeling nostalgic. It was like in the 1990s when flights were few at the Calcutta airport, so were passengers.

Few vehicles

I take morning flights from Calcutta at least once a week, usually between 7am and 9am. There are long queues, vehicles standing randomly in front of the entry gates creating traffic snarls, and no place to sit in the security hold area where we wait to board the flight.

Few passengers at the Calcutta airport’s security check-in area around 7am on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the airport was empty. My driver could take the car smoothly in front of Gates 1A and 1B and park it peacefully. There were only a few vehicles, unlike other days when there are fleets of app cabs along with personal vehicles, and one struggles to find a place to park and get off the car.

Security check in seconds

The check-in counters were also deserted. There was not a single passenger even at the DigiYatra security check-in counter. I was the only passenger at that time, and it took me exactly 30 seconds to clear the security check. I have never had this experience in the past 15 years.

Normally, it takes 15 to 20 minutes for the security check. I would be behind 20 people, and it takes time despite the security personnel working fast.

Concern for vendors

However, fewer passengers means worry for the food and beverage and retail stores. I was having coffee at a store and the man at the counter looked worried. He said the passenger count had dropped in the past few days and he had been told he would have to take a pay cut till the count goes up.

The near-empty departure area of the airport around 7am on Wednesday.

Baggage surprise

At the Delhi airport, there was another surprise. My registered luggage had arrived before I reached the baggage belt. It was also the first time. Usually, at the Delhi airport, it takes 15 to 20 minutes for the baggage to arrive at the belt.

At the Calcutta airport, it takes about 40 minutes. I hope this time, I will get it faster when I return to Calcutta.