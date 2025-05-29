KMC’s waste drive launched, 91 complaints logged on first day of clean-up campaign

Ninety-one complaints were received on Wednesday, the first day of the week-long campaign by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to spot vulnerable garbage accumulation points across the city.

Sources said civic teams worked till 8pm on Wednesday to resolve as many

complaints as possible. The ones that could not be solved by the evening would be

given priority on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most complaints of garbage accumulation came from boroughs 7 and 10 of KMC. Borough 7 covers areas

like parts of Park Street, Maidan, Tangra, Topsia and Tiljala. Borough 10 covers parts of Taratala, New Alipore, Jodhpur Park, Tollygunge and Jadavpur.

People can WhatsApp complaints about garbage anywhere in the city to 9073367883.

A dedicated control room has been set up to respond to such complaints. It will remain functional from 6am to 6pm till June 3.

“There are three teams in the control room. One receives the complaints and escalates them to the borough teams. The second team coordinates with the borough to ensure that the garbage is removed. The third team sends a message to the complainant once the garbage has been removed, seeking feedback,” said an official.

The complainants can write to the civic body about their experiences.

KMC officials said the other objective behind the week-long campaign, besides cleaning the garbage, was to identify such spots where people tend to throw and are not cleaned daily.

“This gives us an option for identifying such spots and taking action on them later on,” he said.

The campaign also aimed to raise awareness of the need to maintain a clean city and reduce the amount of garbage disposed of outdoors.

With monsoon approaching, the risk of vector-borne diseases increases.

“Garbage dumps have containers where water can remain accumulated for days and turn into mosquito breeding sites,” said a KMC official.