MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 15 August 2025

Reclaim the Night movement: Holding on to hope on the long road to justice for Abhaya

One participant, psychologist Sumana Bagchi, was at the gathering in Jadavpur on August 14, 2024. “There is no end to crimes against women,” she said on Thursday. “Most of us live in denial. Rapes keep happening. People move on with their lives"

Jhinuk Mazumdar, Monalisa Chaudhuri, Debraj Mitra Published 15.08.25, 08:16 AM
Manojendra Narayan Bhattacharyya, Sumana Bagchi, Shikha Metharamani

Manojendra Narayan Bhattacharyya, Sumana Bagchi, Shikha Metharamani

Thousands joined the Reclaim the Night movement on the eve of Independence Day last year. A year later, many say they have failed to reclaim justice. They are disillusioned but not discouraged in the long wait for change.

One participant, psychologist Sumana Bagchi, was at the gathering in Jadavpur on August 14, 2024. “There is no end to crimes against women,” she said on Thursday. “Most of us live in denial. Rapes keep happening. People move on with their lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “Mental fatigue may have crept in. The mass movement has been compromised — the man accused of raping a law student on her college campus in June was among us last year, demanding justice for the slain RG Kar junior doctor. And he is not alone; many who walked with candles and posters also stalk, harass, and abuse women.”

Others echoed Bagchi’s disappointment. ENT doctor Manojendra Narayan Bhattacharyya also took part in last year’s Reclaim the Night protest in Jadavpur. “We took to the streets with a simple plea for justice — basic workplace security, a right of every individual,” he told Metro on Thursday. “What we got in return was a state using its machinery to suppress us.”

“I am disappointed in how things have been handled... But human beings are hopeful by nature, and we still live in hope of reclaiming justice,”
he added.

The Independence Day eve movement in 2024 saw mass protests across the city and beyond. Social worker Shikha Metharamani was at the gathering outside the Academy of Fine Arts last year. But mindsets have not changed, she said on Thursday. “It is society’s mindset that continues to degrade and objectify women,” she said.

“Only when people start believing that women cannot be taken lightly and the law cannot be taken lightly will there be change — and that is the change we wish to see,” Metharamani said.

“Until then, each protest feels like a volcano that erupts with a horrific tragedy, then falls silent until the next one strikes.”

RELATED TOPICS

RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Reclaim The Night Justice Rape
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Publish searchable deletion list in 3 days with reasons’: Supreme Court lifts SIR veil 

While soft copies of the lists of deletions and their reasons must be put up on the website of every district election officer as well as Bihar’s chief electoral officer, physical copies of booth-level lists of deletions must be displayed on notice boards at panchayat and block development offices, the court said
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I believe now, he (Putin) is convinced that he's going to make a deal. We're going to find out

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT