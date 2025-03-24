Kestopur businessman goes missing during business trip to Koderma in Jharkhand

A city businessman went missing during a business trip to Koderma in Jharkhand earlier last week.

Sumit Dahima, a resident of Kestopur, left for Jharkhand on March 16.

“The last time family members spoke to the 39-year-old businessman was on March 17 morning. Dahima said he was not feeling well and was going to a sub-divisional hospital for treatment. When the family tried to contact him after a few hours, his phone went unanswered,” said an officer.

The family lodged a general diary with Baguiati police station on March 18 and later went to Koderma to file an FIR.

Dahima, a businessman and a share broker, had a piece of land in Tilaiya in Jharkhand. He had sold it to a person who only made a part payment. The buyer had promised to hand over a flat instead of the remaining amount.

“Dahima had been pursuing the buyer for the flat for the past six months and then went to meet him. Koderma police is probing the matter,” said the officer.

Dahima’s phone was on for the first two days after which it was switched off, the police said.

Calls to Nikki Dahima, wife of the missing businessman, did not yield any result as her phone was switched off when Metro tried to contact her on Sunday.