Jobs scam accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra ill, put on ventilator

The process of framing charges in connection with the alleged government school jobs scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was stalled on Monday as one of the accused, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, lost consciousness inside the jail before being brought to the court.

Bhadra, who had reported multiple ailments inside the jail and was lodged inside the jail hospital during his judicial remand, was taken to SSKM Hospital after he lost consciousness.

Later, he was shifted to a private hospital where he was put on a ventilator.

According to the law, the physical presence of all the persons accused in a particular case before the court is mandatory during the charge framing process.

During charge framing, the court evaluates the sections police have slapped on the accused and the evidence they have submitted before the court.

After evaluating both, the court finalises the sections under which the trial would be conducted. The court may alter the charges that have been pressed by the police.

The Supreme Court had instructed the court that the charge framing process in this case should be completed by December 31.

The procedure, however, was stalled owing to Bhadra’s illness. The court fixed the next date of hearing on January 2.

Bhadra’s lawyer submitted before the court requesting to shift him to BM Birla Heart Hospital from SSKM Hospital citing that earlier also Bhadra had undergone surgery at a private hospital.

The court allowed the prayer and instructed the police to ensure that the accused should be provided with adequate security during his stay in the hospital.

Following the court order, Bhadra was shifted to the private hospital in Alipore later on Monday evening.

“Sujoy Krishna Bhadra is admitted to BM Birla Heart Hospital. He came around 6pm on December 30, 2024. After clinical evaluation, he was admitted to the coronary

care unit, and he is under ventilation support...,” said a spokesperson for BM Birla hospital.