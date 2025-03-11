Jadavpur University mishap: Indranuj Roy discharged, advised bed rest for two weeks

The Jadavpur University student who was injured trying to stop state education minister Bratya Basu’s car from leaving the campus on March 1, was discharged from the hospital on Monday and doctors have advised him “complete bed rest” for at least two weeks.

Indranuj Roy, the first-year undergraduate student, will have to consult an ophthalmologist after two weeks. Indranuj had cut injuries around his left eye and had to be administered 14 stitches.

JU will pay the bill for Indranuj’s treatment, said an official of KPC Medical College and Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. “We will send the bill to the JU authorities and they will pay it,” said the official.

Indranuj was taken out of the hospital on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance around 6pm on Monday. His parents had come to take him home.

On Monday, Indranuj’s father appealed to all sides to restore normalcy on the campus.

“Normalcy should be restored for studies. Let there be discussions and dialogues,” said his father, Amit Roy, a senior non-teaching official at Calcutta University.

Indranuj was among a number of students who were trying to stop the education minister’s car from leaving the campus on March 1. The students said they wanted to know from the minister why students’ union elections have not been held in five years and when the polls will be held.

Indranuj, who was trying to stop the car from moving, was injured when he fell on the metalled driveway as the car sped away.

“He was advised bed rest for two to three weeks. The wounds and the abrasion injuries are still healing and he would need rest and dressing for them to heal,” said a doctor at KPC hospital.

Indranuj suffered cut injuries in the periorbital region of the left eye. He was administered stitches in the emergency of the hospital when he was brought there on March 1, said the doctor.

An ophthalmologist said the periorbital region meant the soft tissues like eyelids and eyebrows surrounding the eye. It is not an injury to the eyeball.

Doctors treating Indranuj at KPC hospital did not find any problem with his vision, the doctor said.

“He has been advised application of an ointment around the injured eye. We have also advised regular cleaning of the region around the eye,” said the doctor.

Indranuj will also need to do limb exercises and active movements of the toe and

fingers.

“He should have bed rest and not try to walk immediately. He should be assisted while going to the bathroom,” said the doctor.

The hospital had set up a team of specialists, including an ophthalmologist, an orthopaedic and a critical care expert, to treat Indranuj.

An official of the hospital said they were ready to discharge Indranuj on Saturday but his parents requested an extended stay.

“They wanted to set up a room in their home to take care of Indranuj,” said the official.

Indranuj, the elder of two brothers, was a second-year student of physics at Scottish Church College when he quit and joined JU as an undergraduate student of English.