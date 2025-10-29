Jadavpur open firing case: Hunt on for 'stalker' who tried to kill estranged girlfriend

The man who is accused of shooting at his former girlfriend but missing the target in Jadavpur on Monday evening had been taken into custody previously in Bengaluru for allegedly using a chopper on her when she rejected him after becoming aware of his marital status, police said.

The accused was identified as Ravikumar Bharadwaj, a resident of Bihar.

According to officers, Bharadwaj ran an event management company in Bengaluru and was in a relationship with the woman from Calcutta who worked in the company.

She broke up with Bharadwaj after she found that he was already married.

Bharadwaj attacked her after she tried to come out of the relationship, the police said.

On Monday, Bharadwaj allegedly went to the woman’s residence in Bijoygarh and tried to shoot her through a locked grille gate.

Bharadwaj fled after the bullet missed its target, the police said.

The woman reported the matter to Jadavpur police station, where a case of attempted murder has been started against Bharadwaj.

“The accused has been identified as Ravikumar Bharadwaj. He is from Bihar but settled in Bengaluru, where he ran an event management company. He met the woman there,” said an officer of Jadavpur police station.

“The couple entered into a relationship in 2022. In 2023, the woman discovered that Bharadwaj was married and subsequently ended the relationship. Following this, the man assaulted her with a chopper,” stated the officer involved in the investigation.

The woman required 32 stitches after the attack. Bharadwaj was arrested for the violent assault on the woman who chose to return to Calcutta.

After being released from jail, Bharadwaj allegedly continued to stalk her and came to Calcutta.

“It has come to our attention that he had visited Calcutta before and had troubled the woman. There is a report lodged against him at Golf Green police station,” said an officer of the south suburban division.

A search is on to trace Bharadwaj. The police have collected CCTV footage from multiple cameras installed in the neighbourhood where the woman lives.

Sources close to the woman said she was “feeling insecure” and is waiting for Bharadwaj’s arrest.

Senior officials from the south suburban division of Kolkata Police did not reply to inquiries regarding whether any security measures had been implemented for the woman who had been assaulted twice by a man who remained at large until Tuesday evening.