BLO presence puts schools on edge, month-long duty at polling stations begins

Booth-level officers will be present in all polling stations for the next one month and schools — many of which serve as polling stations during elections — are worried how to manage entry of outsiders and safety of students.

Officials of several schools said they have to let in outsiders — voters who come to check draft electoral rolls, or to collect and then submit filled out forms for correction, addition or deleting names — and also ensure safety for the children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schools, where booth-level officers (BLOs) turned up on Tuesday, allocated one room or a corner in the common area with a desk for the BLOs. The security guards directed the voters to the place where the BLOs were present.

Avinanda Ghosh Dastidar, the headmistress of Tiljala Balika Vidyalaya, said several BLOs were present in the school on Tuesday.

“We received an email from the school education department, but we have no information on how long the BLOs will be coming to the school. It will be a cause of concern. The Class XI and XII students are regularly coming to school,” she said.

Besides the BLOs, the election commission has also authorised the booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties to remain present in the polling stations.

An official of a school said four BLOs and at least a couple of BLAs were present in the school on Tuesday.

At a school in Ballygunge, the authorities had arranged a space for the two BLOs near the gate, which is some distance from the classrooms and the playing area for children.

An official said the idea was to segregate the space where outsiders will be coming from where children are present.

At the high school building of Delhi Public School Ruby Park, BLOs had turned up on Tuesday. But none came to its junior section at Kasba Rathtala.

“We have not been told when to let the BLOs use the school premises. If it happens after school hours, it will be way easier for us to manage,” said Joyoti Chaudhuri, the principal of the school.

Several BLOs Metro spoke with on Tuesday said they have asked to report to the polling stations every day, including Sundays and holidays, for the next one month.

They will carry with them draft electoral roll and forms for changes, addition and

for deleting names from the roll.

Some officials said the BLOs will soon get busy with serving notices for hearings and may not be able to remain present in the polling stations always.

The draft list will remain displayed at the polling stations, said the officials.

An official of a school said that even if the BLOs stop coming, the schools will have to display the draft list.

“We cannot deny voters to come and check the list if it displayed in our school. That too will be a reason of concern. When will we allow the voters to come? Do they have to allowed during school hours or they should be allowed only after the school gives over,” said the official.