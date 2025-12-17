SIR Bengal exercise: Voter hurdles in finding names on draft list, BLOs missing

Booth-level officers (BLOs) were missing from many polling stations across the city on Tuesday, the first day of a month-long exercise during which they are expected to show electors the draft list and also accept applications for corrections, additions of new voters, and other changes.

At the polling stations where the BLOs were present, voters primarily arrived to verify whether their names appeared on the draft list.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a polling station in Park Circus, a large group of voters wanted to be assured by an Election Commission representative that their names appeared on the draft list.

Some voters asked the BLOs to write down their names and serial numbers on a piece of paper; others chose to capture images as proof.

An 80-year-old resident of Kasba said he went to his polling station at Delhi Public School Ruby Park around noon, however, the guards told him that no officials from the Election Commission had shown up.

“I wanted to be sure that my name and the names of my family members feature on the draft electoral roll. I went to polling station again at 3.30pm and found the BLO. My work was done,” he said.

While many voters could check their names on the website or EC’s mobile application, several others, especially elderly people, found visiting a polling station more convenient.

Metro found two polling stations at Jadavpur’s Vidyasagar Colony closed.

The gates of the BYMCA club, where polling for at least two parts of the Jadavpur Assembly constituency is held, were locked on Tuesday afternoon. A few steps away, the gate of Ishwar Pathsala, another station where polling for several parts of the constituency is held, was also locked.

Santanu Das, a member of the BYMCA club, stated that the club members did not receive any call to open the club.

In the polling stations where BLOs arrived with the draft list, voters were relieved to see their names on the list. Ranjit Mitra, a BLO of Ballygunge Assembly constituency, said a long queue of voters had formed in Adi Ballygunge Junior Basic School on Rifle Range Road on Tuesday. BLOs from four parts were present there.

“Over 650 voters came during the day,” he said.

Nazia Hossain, another BLO in the same polling station, said she had been receiving calls from voters asking whether their names were on the list. The enumeration forms given to voters had phone numbers of BLOs.

“I asked them to come over to the polling station. We have been asked to be at the polling stations for the next month. We will have the draft electoral roll. In a day or two, we will also have the forms needed for correction, addition of new names, and deletion of names,” she said.

At Victoria Institution (College), too, there was a steady stream of visitors on Tuesday. There were eight BLOs in the college.

BLOs at all polling stations had a list of deleted names and the reasons for deletion. The website of Bengal’s chief electoral officer mentions that the hearing and verification will be held between December 16, 2025, and February 7, 2026.

The final voter list will be published on February 14.