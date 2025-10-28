Man opens fire on estranged girlfriend in Jadavpur, luckily bullet missed the target

A man allegedly fired at his estranged girlfriend in Jadavpur on Monday evening. The bullet missed, leaving the woman unharmed, police said.

The incident occurred around 7pm near 2/195 D Bijoygarh, police sources said.

The police said the man, originally from Bihar, was allegedly coercing her to marry him, which she had refused to do. “Earlier, in Bangalore, he had attacked her once. He is currently on the run, and we are tracing him,” said deputy commissioner (south suburban division), Kolkata Police, Bidisha Kalita.

Police said the woman had to get multiple stitches for injuries she suffered when he attacked her in Bangalore.

The woman’s neighbours described her as highly accomplished.

“She is extremely good at studies. She has completed her post-doctorate and is looking for a job at present,” said a resident of the neighbourhood where the woman lives.

The police said a case has been registered at Jadavpur police station under section of attempt to murder.

The incident echoes a similar case last year in Lake Gardens, where a man shot his girlfriend and then himself at a guesthouse. While the woman survived, the man had succumbed to his injuries.