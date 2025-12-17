Indo-Bangla officers' solidarity at 54th Vijay Diwas ceremony in Fort William

A 10-member Bangladeshi team comprising eight Mukti Joddhas and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces was among those present at Fort William on Tuesday to mark the 54th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Several senior officers from the tri-forces, including the army, navy, and air force, as well as other dignitaries, such as governor C.V. Ananda Bose, attended the wreath-laying ceremony at Fort William to honour the courage and sacrifice of the bravehearts who laid down their lives during the Liberation War.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bose underscored their sacrifice, valour and unwavering resolve, which gave voice to the aspirations of millions and culminated in the birth of Bangladesh.

He highlighted India’s pivotal and principled role as the first nation to recognise Bangladesh, laying the foundation for enduring bilateral relations anchored in mutual respect, trust and cooperation.

“ India has proved time and again that the force of righteousness prevails over brute power,” said Bose.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries, including Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, General Officer Commanding, Bengal Sub Area; Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Eastern Command; Brigadier General Md Lutfor Rahman, representing the Bangladesh military delegation and Md Habibul Alam, Bir Protik and the senior-most member of Jatiya Mukti Joddha of Bangladesh.

They were joined by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command; Lieutenant General Gurbaksh Singh Sihota, Lieutenant General J.R. Mukherjee, Lieutenant General R.C. Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command and General V.K. Singh, the governor of Mizoram.

Senior army officers said the Vijay Diwas ceremony held special resonance for Eastern Command, which played a decisive and historic role during the 1971 War. The observance of Vijay Diwas continues to occupy a place of deep reverence in the Command’s legacy, they added.