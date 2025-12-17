MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 December 2025

Indo-Bangla officers' solidarity at 54th Vijay Diwas ceremony in Fort William

Several senior officers from the tri-forces, including the army, navy, and air force, as well as other dignitaries, such as governor C.V. Ananda Bose, attended the wreath-laying ceremony at Fort William to honour the courage and sacrifice of the bravehearts who laid down their lives during the Liberation War

Kinsuk Basu Published 17.12.25, 06:03 AM
(From left) Brigadier AK Das, Dy GoC Headquarters, Bengal Sub Area; Commodore Ajay Yadav, Naval officer-in-charge, Kolkata; Air Vice Marshal AR Shendye, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Advance Headquarters, Kolkata; pay their tributes on Vijay Diwas at Fort William on Tuesday

(From left) Brigadier AK Das, Dy GoC Headquarters, Bengal Sub Area; Commodore Ajay Yadav, Naval officer-in-charge, Kolkata; Air Vice Marshal AR Shendye, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Advance Headquarters, Kolkata; pay their tributes on Vijay Diwas at Fort William on Tuesday

A 10-member Bangladeshi team comprising eight Mukti Joddhas and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces was among those present at Fort William on Tuesday to mark the 54th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Several senior officers from the tri-forces, including the army, navy, and air force, as well as other dignitaries, such as governor C.V. Ananda Bose, attended the wreath-laying ceremony at Fort William to honour the courage and sacrifice of the bravehearts who laid down their lives during the Liberation War.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bose underscored their sacrifice, valour and unwavering resolve, which gave voice to the aspirations of millions and culminated in the birth of Bangladesh.

He highlighted India’s pivotal and principled role as the first nation to recognise Bangladesh, laying the foundation for enduring bilateral relations anchored in mutual respect, trust and cooperation.

“ India has proved time and again that the force of righteousness prevails over brute power,” said Bose.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries, including Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, General Officer Commanding, Bengal Sub Area; Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Eastern Command; Brigadier General Md Lutfor Rahman, representing the Bangladesh military delegation and Md Habibul Alam, Bir Protik and the senior-most member of Jatiya Mukti Joddha of Bangladesh.

They were joined by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command; Lieutenant General Gurbaksh Singh Sihota, Lieutenant General J.R. Mukherjee, Lieutenant General R.C. Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command and General V.K. Singh, the governor of Mizoram.

Senior army officers said the Vijay Diwas ceremony held special resonance for Eastern Command, which played a decisive and historic role during the 1971 War. The observance of Vijay Diwas continues to occupy a place of deep reverence in the Command’s legacy, they added.

RELATED TOPICS

Vijay Diwas Fort William Indo-Bangladesh Mukti Joddha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Show-cause to DG, stick on bureaucrats: Aroop Biswas quits, power stays

Biswas has faced tremendous public flak and ridicule for hijacking the Messi event and depriving fans of even a glimpse of the football superstar by encircling him along with his acolytes and a host of other movers and shakers from the administrative and political dispensations
Naveed Akram
Quote left Quote right

Terrorist father-son duo travelled to the Philippines on an Indian passport

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT