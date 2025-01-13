ISI, Zuxtra Network to host Kolkata MSME & Startup conclave 2025 at institute's BT Road campus

IDEAS-ISI, the Tech Innovation Hub at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, in collaboration with its incubated startup, Zuxtra Network, is set to organize the first-ever Kolkata MSME and Startup Conclave 2025 on January 15 and 16.

The event will take place at the Platinum Jubilee Auditorium on the ISI campus in Baranagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in eastern India, the two-day event carries the theme “rejuvenating the legacy of Entrepreneurial growth in Bengal by igniting the young minds right from their academic days.”

The focus is to inspire young minds, especially students from government and private colleges, as well as to support budding startups and MSMEs in their journey towards innovation and sustainability.

The event will feature participation from approximately 20 MSMEs and startups, which will showcase their products at exhibition stalls throughout the two days. In addition, these emerging businesses will have the opportunity to pitch for funding in front of angel investors, banks, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

To ensure strategic support, the Costing Institute of India, headquartered in Kolkata, has partnered as the Strategy Partner. Other stakeholders include Webel-BCC&i, IDFC First Bank, Pointers Business Forum, and Mantras Foundation.

The conclave will also feature insightful sessions aimed at empowering MSMEs and startups. One of the key highlights will be a session led by the Director of Heritage Bengal Global(London), focusing on MSME business opportunities in the UK.

A special session on January 16 will delve into statutory compliances and sustainability requirements for MSMEs looking to expand overseas.

Sushil Poddar, President of the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA), will grace the event as the Chief Guest.

With a mission to build a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the conclave seeks to create a platform where academic institutions, startups, and MSMEs converge to share knowledge, foster innovation, and drive economic growth.

The Kolkata MSME and Startup Conclave 2025 is a significant step in reigniting Bengal’s entrepreneurial legacy while paving the way for sustainable growth and development in the region.