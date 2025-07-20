IIM Calcutta seeks reopening of institute’s main gate barricaded since alleged rape on July 11

IIM Calcutta has requested Haridevpur police station to consider reopening Gate 1 — the institute’s main gate — which has been barricaded by police since the alleged rape on campus on July 11.

Teachers and staff are currently entering through Gate 2, previously used mainly by institute buses.

Signal problem

An IIM official explained why police were approached: “Gate 1 has an automatic traffic signal. This is crucial for guiding vehicles of teachers and officials entering or exiting. Gate 2 lacks this, making exits difficult. Heavy vehicles speed along Diamond Harbour Road. Without the signal, what if these vehicles collide with cars leaving campus?”

The risk is higher at night, the official added.

An IIM official visited the police station on Thursday to discuss reopening the gate.

Another official said the barricaded main gate “doesn’t look good”.

The police closed the gate early on July 12 after second-year student Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, was arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman in his hostel room.

“Teachers staying off-campus raised concerns with director-in-charge Saibal Chattopadhyay. They cited the exit issues caused by the lack of a signal at Gate 2,” said an IIM-C official.

Gate 1 also has a traffic guard, assigned to manage vehicle movement for the Kendriya Vidyalaya on campus. “Gate 2 lacks a guard, which is causing inconvenience,” an IIM-C professor said.

Access, security

On Saturday, IIM-C lifted a bar on the entry of food and other delivery personnel. Since the alleged rape on July 11, they had been denied entry as part of measures for campus safety. Students and teachers on the campus had to collect their items from the main gate.

Now, deliveries are being allowed up to the hostels or building gates. Security personnel at these gates alert students and teachers about their deliveries.

On Thursday, Gate 1 was partially opened for pedestrian movement. But vehicle movement has not yet resumed, said an IIM-C official.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police’s south-west suburban division said: “We are yet to decide on reopening Gate 1, as the investigation is ongoing. Once it concludes, we will take a call.”