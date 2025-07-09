Howrah college to meet next week on Trinamool student leader’s harassment video case

The college in Howrah, where a Trinamool Congress student leader allegedly sexually harassed his juniors and video recorded the act last year, will discuss whether there is a need to take further actions.

Soma Bandopadhyay, the principal of the college, said that the college received the complaint over a year ago and barred the accused from entering the college campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The governing body is scheduled to meet next week. We will discuss whether further action is needed now that the video has reemerged,” Bandopadhyay told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

The victims at Narasinha Dutt College were male students.

A purported video that was originally circulated more than a year ago has re-emerged in the wake of the alleged gang rape at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba.

Souvik Roy, the vice-president of the state unit of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad and a former student of the college, was show-caused by the party on Monday after the video re-emerged.

Trinankur Bhattacharya, the state vice-president of the TMCP, said: “Roy has been given four days to reply. Once he responds, we will go through his response. If he is found guilty, further action will be taken.”

Roy could not be contacted on Tuesday. His mobile phone was switched off.

On Monday, Roy refuted the charges and called it a “political conspiracy”.

The purported video shows male students being forced to unzip and do squats. Roy refuted any links to such torture.

A Calcutta University official said one of the reasons behind the re-emergence of the video could be that many are gathering courage to flag the issue following what happened at South Calcutta Law College.