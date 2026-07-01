Conclave highlights advantages of robotic surgeries over laparoscopic procedures

A conclave aimed at demystifying robotic surgeries and highlighting their advantages over laparoscopic procedures was held at a city hotel on Tuesday.

Multiple surgical robots, manufactured by different companies, were showcased at the conclave organised by Manipal Hospitals Kolkata.

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Robotic surgeons shared their experiences at the event.

"Many patients still want to opt for a non-robotic surgery when asked to choose between the two. This is because a robot is something unseen or unknown to them...," said Ayanabh Debgupta, regional director, Manipal Hospitals (East).

Officials said that robotic surgeries were about 25% costlier than laparoscopic surgeries, but like any new technology, the cost will reduce once the volume of the surgeries goes up.

"Patients had nearly 80% less pain after they underwent robotic surgery when compared to other surgeries," said Arunava Roy, the head of gynaecologic oncology at the hospital.

Sourav Datta, director, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care, explained how robots have made surgeries more precise.

Dilip Kumar Pratihar, head of mechanical engineering at IIT Kharagpur, was the chief guest, and Sushmita Mitra, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute, was the special guest at the conclave.