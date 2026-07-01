Big score jumps: CBSE Class XII answer script re-evaluation shuffles school topper ranks

School topper lists are changing after the re-evaluation of CBSE Class XII answer scripts, which were graded through on-screen marking introduced this year, several principals said.

The re-evaluation was also conducted on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Class XII students who sought re-evaluation have reported an increase in marks. The rise is not limited to one or two marks, with some students seeing their scores rise by 15 to 20 marks in individual subjects.

The on-screen marking system introduced this year drew flak after blurry scanned copies of answer scripts reportedly made evaluation difficult for several examiners.

Some students alleged that pages from their answer scripts were missing or had been exchanged with those of other candidates.

“We are asking students to send us their revised scores with evidence. We need to analyse the marks of the entire Class XII batch because the toppers and subject toppers are changing. This has been a continuous process for the last two weeks,” said Anjana Saha, principal of Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

The CBSE Class XII results were declared on May 13 for around 17.69 lakh candidates.

Students had applied for re-evaluation individually and not through their schools. Not all of them have received their revised scores yet, teachers said.

“We have given students time to report their revised marks, after which we will recalculate and publish the revised school results,” said Madhumita Sengupta, principal of BDM International.

Several schools had already felicitated students based on the original results.

Vijaylaxmi Kumar, principal of GD Goenka Public School, Dakshineswar, said the school topper has changed and the school is preparing a fresh merit list.

In one north Calcutta school, the original topper had scored 97.2%. After re-evaluation, another student scored 97.6%.

At a south Calcutta school, a student’s history marks rose from 79 to 97. Some have also secured full marks in certain subjects after re-evaluation.

“About 80% of our students have received revised marks. For some, scores have gone up by 15 to 20 marks. We are waiting for all the marks,” said Koeli Dey, principal of Sushila Birla Girls’ School.

Teachers said students were under stress. “Many said their marks went up by 10 to 15 marks. They are happy, but said it’s not the same as it would have been had the board declared those marks in the original results,” said Loveleen Saigal, principal of Birla High School for Boys.

“The school will receive the consolidated marks of all students from the board. So far, it is the students who are informing us about changes in their marks,” said Jaidev Ghosh, principal of South Point High School.