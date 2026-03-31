Gusty winds, light rain bring relief to Kolkata; Met warns of more thunderstorms

Around 9pm on Monday, the Met office issued a nowcast about an impending thunderstorm in Calcutta and neighbouring districts.

Soon after, gusts of wind cooled the city. Plastic cups and leaves were sent flying on the Maidan.

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Light rain was reported from several parts.

Earlier in the day, the maximum temperature stayed below normal but rising humidity — the minimum relative humidity was as high as 59%— meant the discomfort index was on the higher side.

The day’s temperature was 32.5° Celsius and the minimum remained at 26.3° Celsius.

Thunderstorms were in store for the entire state on Tuesday, said a Met bulletin. Some places may experience hailstorms. In Calcutta, rain and winds clocking 50kmph are likely.