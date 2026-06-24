Governor R.N. Ravi to attend Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's birth anniversary event at Jadavpur University

Governor R.N. Ravi will visit Jadavpur University on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The governor is also scheduled to deliver a lecture at the Triguna Sen Auditorium.

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During an interaction with vice-chancellors at Raj Bhavan on Monday, Ravi underscored the significance of Vande Mataram, the national song composed by Chattopadhyay.

"The university is organising a programme on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The governor, who is our chancellor, will attend the programme and will deliver a lecture," said vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee.

The governor is the ex officio chancellor of all state universities, including JU.

An official said this would be the first time JU is organising a programme to mark the birth anniversary of the novelist, poet, essayist, and journalist.

“JU has traditionally observed Rabindra Jayanti. This is a new initiative. Since the BJP came to power in Bengal, there has been renewed interest in the celebrated novelist,” the official said.

The BJP government has asked government and aided schools and madrasas to sing Vande Mataram during their morning assembly.

This year marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, the VC said.

"When the chancellor met vice-chancellors on Monday, he told us to observe the birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chottopadhyay," the VC said.

A JU official said that though the university would remain closed on June 26 for Muharram, the birth anniversary would be celebrated.