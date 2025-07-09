Four accused in South Calcutta Law College gang-rape case sent to jail till July 22

The Alipore court on Tuesday sent the four accused in the South Calcutta Law College gang-rape case to judicial remand till July 22.

They will be lodged in the Presidency jail for at least two weeks.

The defence lawyer for three of them — prime accused Monojit Mishra, 31,

Zaib Ahmed, 19, and Pramit Mukherjee, 20 — did not seek bail.

The lawyer questioned why the 24-year-old woman’s phone had not been seized and claimed that the accused’s statements in police custody were invalid as defence lawyers were not present during interrogation.

“Why have the call records of the woman not been seized? We wanted to know details

of calls between 10.50pm on June 25 and 4.50pm the next day,” the lawyer said.

The prosecution lawyer refuted the allegations and said the statements of the accused recorded in police custody were valid.

“Crime scene reconstruction has been done, medico-legal examination of the woman done, phones of the accused seized, and biological samples sent for forensic

test. Reports are awaited. We are not seeking police remand now although we still have three more days of police custody. We are keeping that for after the reports come,” the prosecution lawyer said.

The lawyer of the fourth accused, security guard Pinaki Banerjee, 55, asked if the roles of the college officials were being probed.

“The college officials’ role should also be probed. It should be investigated if my client was under threat,” Banerjee’s lawyer said.

The four — Mishra, Ahmed, Mukherjee and Banerjee — were arrested for the alleged gang rape of the 24-year-old student on campus on June 25.

Police said they would seek custody again once forensic reports on biological samples and electronic evidence arrive.

Mishra, Mukherjee and Ahmed were arrested on June 26-27 after the woman

filed a complaint with Kasba police station, alleging she was raped, assaulted and filmed.

According to the complaint, the woman was first assaulted in the students’ union room on June 25 evening. When she tried to escape, she was forcibly taken to the security guard’s room, where Mishra raped her while Mukherjee and Ahmed stood by and watched, she told the police.

The guard was outside, her statement said.

Banerjee was arrested on June 27 night.