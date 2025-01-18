Fire breaks out on terrace of Hungerford Street building, panic ensues as residents evacuate

A fire broke out on the terrace of a six-storeyed building on Hungerford Street on Friday afternoon, sparking panic among residents who rushed out of their apartments.

Police had to divert traffic to facilitate fire fighting in a pocket of Calcutta dotted with schools, colleges, hospitals and many offices.

Witnesses said they spotted flames and thick black fumes leaping out from one end of the terrace of Santosh Apartment around 1.20pm. They immediately informed the police. The area on the terrace is covered with asbestos and filled with furniture.

Police officers present to manage the school traffic along Hungerford Street in the afternoon informed the fire department's control room.

Three fire tenders reached the building within a few minutes.

Officers from Shakespeare Sarani police station and south traffic guard barricaded a stretch on Hungerford Street.

With black fumes continuing to fill the air, several residents of the building, including some senior citizens, moved out of their apartments aided by their help.

Some of those sat near one of the entrances to Minto Park, a few metres away from the fire site, while others watched anxiously as more fire tenders turned up.

An elderly resident who requested not to be named said: "We were told that a plumber working on the terrace first noticed the flames. The firefighters were prompt to reach and start their work."

Senior fire department officials said the fire was possibly from an electrical short circuit and some articles caught fire immediately.

"The fire appears to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit but a forensic report will identify the exact cause. We have sealed the spot and the experts are scheduled to visit on Saturday," a senior official of the fire and emergency services department said.

While firefighters continued dousing the flames on the building's top, police officers arranged for ambulances to ensure prompt movement of anyone who complained of illness.

"No one reported sick or complained of illness. A team of CESC engineers was also present at the site," said a senior officer of Shakespeare Sarani police station.

"By 2pm the fire was brought under control and traffic began moving along Hungerford Street shortly thereafter."