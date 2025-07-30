MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire breaks out at a plastic godown off EM Bypass, shanties gutted

Due to the presence of combustible substances in the warehouse, the flames have intensified

Our Bureau Published 30.07.25, 03:55 PM

Sourced by our correspondent.

A major fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a plastic warehouse near the EM Bypass in the city’s Metropolitan area, close to a five-star hotel.

The fire was reportedly triggered by highly flammable materials stored inside the godown, which quickly spread to adjoining makeshift shanties, reducing several of them to ashes.

Eyewitnesses said the fire is still raging, and thick black smoke can be seen emanating from the site. Due to the presence of combustible substances in the warehouse, the flames have intensified.

At the time of reporting, fire tenders were yet to reach the spot. There are no reports of casualties yet, but panic has gripped local residents as the fire threatens to spread further.

