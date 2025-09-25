Fire breaks out at a guesthouse of four-storey building in south Kolkata

A fire broke out at a guesthouse on the top floor of a four-storey building in south Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, police said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life, a senior officer said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was first reported around 1 pm.

The blaze triggered panic among people at the guesthouse located in the Anawar Shah Road area as smoke was seen billowing out of the building, he said.

"Firefighting is underway. We are ensuring that no one is trapped inside the building," the officer said.

Prima facie, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit, he added.

