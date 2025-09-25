MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire breaks out at a guesthouse of four-storey building in south Kolkata

There was no immediate report of any loss of life, says a senior officer

PTI Published 25.09.25, 02:52 PM

Videograb.

A fire broke out at a guesthouse on the top floor of a four-storey building in south Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, police said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life, a senior officer said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was first reported around 1 pm.

The blaze triggered panic among people at the guesthouse located in the Anawar Shah Road area as smoke was seen billowing out of the building, he said.

"Firefighting is underway. We are ensuring that no one is trapped inside the building," the officer said.

Prima facie, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

South Kolkata Fire Accident
