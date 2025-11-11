Genesis Hospital banned from new admissions due to non-payment of compensation to patient

Genesis Hospital in Kasba has been asked to stop admission of new patients by the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission over non-payment of compensation to a patient.

The commission, chaired by retired judge Ashim Banerjee, said on Monday that the hospital had failed to comply with an earlier order issued nearly 11 months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banerjee said the commission has asked the state’s director of health services to cancel the licence of Genesis for new admissions.

He, however, clarified that patients already admitted to the hospital will continue to receive treatment, and the order will not impact them.

“We heard the matter on December 12, 2024. After considering everything, the post-surgical complications and the hospital’s negligence, we had directed Genesis Hospital to return an amount of ₹3,68,889,” Banerjee said at a news conference on Monday.

On Monday, the non-compliance of the commission’s December order again came up for hearing.

“We sent repeated emails to the hospital but got no reply. We sent a link to the hospital to join today’s (Monday’s) hearing, but they did not. We called the owner, Purnendu Roy, but he did not take the call either,” Banerjee added.

“As it has been almost eleven months and no payment has been made to the complainant, we have directed the director of health services to immediately shut down the hospital’s new admissions. The admission of new patients should be stopped,” Banerjee said.

However, the commission said that the patients admitted there and undergoing treatment will not be affected by the order.

“There will be no problem regarding the treatment of those who are already admitted to the hospital.”

Banerjee added that fresh admissions will remain suspended till Genesis complied with the commission’s order and paid the compensation to the patient.

Roy, the owner of Genesis, did not respond to calls from Metro on Monday evening.

He did not reply to a WhatsApp text message either, seeking his response to the commission’s order.