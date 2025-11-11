SIR in full swing: Voters’ queries leave BLOs ‘confused’, even speechless at times

The special intensive revision (SIR) is in full swing, but new doubts continue to emerge, and people are unsure who has the answers.

In many cases, the voters alleged that the booth-level officers (BLOs) did not have answers for their queries. And so, they have to rely on booth-level agents (BLAs), who are political appointees and local party workers.

Many are reluctant to approach local political workers for help.

The driver of a senior state government official told him on Monday morning that his father’s name was not there on the 2002 voter list, but his uncle’s was.

“My driver asked me whether that would suffice? I don’t have the answer,” the official said.

WhatsApp groups are flooded with queries about the SIR.

“A BLO once came to our complex and returned without giving a form because they didn’t have enough forms. They had found my name and my son’s name on their list. We enrolled in 2002 at Ironside Road. We are waiting for them. If our officers look into this matter, we shall feel relaxed,” an elderly woman wrote in a group of senior bureaucrats.

Another person in the group wrote: “The green section of the form is for those whose names are not in the 2002 rolls. I fall in this group. However, the instruction to fill this green section says that there should be a relative’s name from 2002, but my father’s name is not listed in 2002. Will I face a problem filling this form?”

Among the queries, there was also: “My photo on my voter card is relatively new. However, is it still necessary (to give a recent photograph)?”

Senior officials who were involved in the electoral process earlier stated that a lack of sufficient communication from the Election Commission was the main reason for the confusion and anxiety.

“Dissemination of information about filling the enumeration forms has been inadequate. The Election Commission should have been more forthcoming with information,” said one official.

Many have said the BLOs are cooperative, but they do not have answers to all

the queries.

One Dum Dum resident said his father suffered a cerebral stroke and was unable to remember the booth where he cast his vote in 2002.

“My uncle has passed away, and my mother’s booth was different because she had not changed it after her marriage,” he said. “I am sure there will be a hearing in my father’s case. But he is suffering from paralysis and cannot move. So, will there be any online hearing?”

He said the BLO did not have any answer to his queries.

“It seems that the training for the BLOs was inadequate. It is because the entire exercise is being done in haste. That should not have been the case because the interests of millions of voters are involved,” said one state government official.

Another official said the Election Commission should have prepared model questions and answers and posted them on its website.