Early morning fire guts 10 shanties in east Kolkata’s Metropolitan area, no casualty

A massive fire broke out at a slum in east Kolkata's Metropolitan area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

At least 10 shanties were gutted in the fire, they said.

Four fire tenders doused the blaze in two hours, they added.

There were, however, no reports of any casualties.

"It is suspected that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion. Forensic examination will confirm the cause," a police officer said.

