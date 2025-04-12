MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 12 April 2025

Early morning fire guts 10 shanties in east Kolkata’s Metropolitan area, no casualty

Four fire tenders doused the blaze in two hours

PTI Published 12.04.25, 09:48 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A massive fire broke out at a slum in east Kolkata's Metropolitan area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

At least 10 shanties were gutted in the fire, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four fire tenders doused the blaze in two hours, they added.

There were, however, no reports of any casualties.

"It is suspected that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion. Forensic examination will confirm the cause," a police officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Fire Accident
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Guest in 2008, Tahawwur Rana to be back at Taj for probe in Mumbai terror attack case

The agency, intent on unravelling the broader terror network and logistical planning behind the attacks, might also take the 64-year-old to other places in the country that he is believed to have visited days before the November 26-29, 2008, Mumbai carnage
Teachers outside the SSC office in Salt Lake
Quote left Quote right

It is possible to come out with a list of the deserving and undeserving candidates

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT