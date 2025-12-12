Around the globe from room to room

This Children’s Day, students of Indismart Wings got a tour of the world right from their AE Block campus. Each classroom was transformed into a different country, complete with themed decor, music, and hands-on activities that had the little ones buzzing with excitement.

Colourful signboards welcomed kids to Japan, Mexico, Africa, Egypt and India, and their little play-passports were stamped for every stop they made.

The Mexico room had kids grooving to their music and trying out tasty nachos that they made themselves. The teacher was helping them prepare bowls of nachos where they added cheese and veggies of their choice.

Pavika Baid tossed in some tomatoes and onions. “I have never made nachos before but I like eating it. And vegetables make me strong so I added extra toppings,” smiled the four-year-old. Dhairya Arya went for a second round of nachos. “I want to have more! They’re yummy even without toppings but I think I’ll go with some onions,” he added.

The Egyptian room had a photo booth for kids to pose with the cut out of a pharaoh. They also played a treasure hunt game that led them to gifts hidden in the sand.

Taakshvi Shah found two toys after digging in the sand pit. “I had fun playing. I found two toys out of which I gave one to my friend,” she smiled as they shared the candy together. The teachers also showed them pyramids and told them more about the country. “I have never visited Egypt but I know about it as I have studied in school. I have seen pictures of pyramids in many books,” said six-year-old Tisha Bhotika.

The India room was decorated with garlands and floral rangolis, and children were asked to name the national bird, animal, fruit and more. They also practiced yoga. In the Japanese room they painted cherry blossom trees and made small sushi crafts with paper and cotton. Tamaira Agarwal was enjoying her time with the craft. “Painting was fun. I have these kinds of foods in the Japanese cartoon Doraemon, but never tried. I want to try dora cakes which Doraemon loves,” she smiled.

Divya Nijhawan, principal of the AE Block branch of the preschool, daycare and activity centre, said they celebrate the day in new ways every year. “This time we planned Children’s Day with an ‘around the globe’ theme so children could enjoy the day while learning about these countries and their culture in a fun way. There was dance, food , craft activities and they all enjoyed themselves,” she said.