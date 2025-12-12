Hitting disability for a six with determination

In 2017, Debraj Banerjee was run over by an SUV. Bedridden for over a year, he had lost all hope. “But what I missed most was cricket,” he recalled. “I had played all my life, and now suddenly I couldn’t even stand, let alone bat. Then my physiotherapist told me that I may play again if I focus on therapy.” Today, Debraj plays for the West Bengal Cricket Association for the Differently Abled (WBCADA). He says it is for the love of cricket that he recovered.

Last week, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed at Sector V’s Eastern Institute of Integrated Learning in Management-Kolkata (EIILM). They felicitated 15 players from WBCADA and Bengal Cricket Association of the Deaf (BCAD). Also present was British deputy high commissioner to East & North East India, Andrew Fleming, and head of their media and communications Amit Sengupta.

Respect, not pity

Jit Sengupta, a left arm off spinner and batsman with WBCADA, has a congenital disability in his legs but he too has always loved playing. “I joined an academy but saw that bowlers would be asked to bowl at me gently. A sportsman thrives on challenges, but what I got from them was pity. With time, I realised that real disability is only in the mind. Respect has to be earned, so I kept playing, and here I am today,” he smiled.

A video was shown of differently-abled players, where one man, who could only walk tiptoe, bowled in perfect line and length. Another bowled and batted despite having arms only up to his elbows.

After a compound fracture in Class IV, Rajat Biswas’s right arm got locked. It took time, but he picked up his bat again, with his left hand. “Someone who thought he would never be able to play in his school field again is today playing at Eden Gardens. It’s a dream come true for me,” said the batsman and wicket-keeper.

Also present were hearing-impaired players, led by general secretary of BCAD, Shyam Sundar Barman. Among them were Indranil Sadhukhan and Abhishek Singh, who have played for India. “I’ve played against disabled teams from Pakistan, Australia, South Africa… I’ve also played with hearing players in the club level under CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal). I’d often have to write down what I needed to tell others,” said Indranil. And yes, he’s watched the Bollywood movie Iqbal about a hearing-impaired bowler. “All obstacles shown in the film are applicable to us.”

Most WBCADA players said their turning point had been meeting Utpal Majumder, polio survivor and former captain of the Indian Physically Challenged Cricket Team and now its coach. “There’s an India-Nepal match in Haryana tomorrow, and three of our Bengal players have gone to represent team India there. I myself leave tonight. I stayed back just for this event at EIILM,” he said, crediting former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar for founding the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged.

“Last month, India won the first-ever Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, and this is sure to boost the ecosystem. But we need support. Players from as far off as Malda and Murshidabad travel up and down daily for practice as they have no accommodation in Calcutta. Many promising players have to quit the game to support their families. And many budding players do not even know about our association to be able to join us and hone their talent,” Majumder said.

Instant scholarship

Moved by the experiences, chairman and director EIILM–Kolkata promised financial support to the players on the spot.

“Stephen Hawking, by the end of his life, was 100 per cent disabled. But god is gracious to those who want to grow and contribute, so he was given the power of the mind and proved to be one of the greatest scientists,” said Rama Prosad Banerjee. “As a mark of support, our institute pledges Rs 10,000 a month to two players of CADA perpetually, beginning December. Also, our in-house cricket team of students and teachers will play a match with the special players.”

Last Sunday, in fact, WBCADA played a match against a team comprising players from the British deputy high commission and tourism organisation Skal International Kolkata. The disabled players won by 32 runs.

Speaking to the students, Fleming disclosed his own challenges. “I have neurodiversity and a sleeping disorder. But people with disabilities have incredible determination and resilience. I would be told by my school teacher that I’d be lucky to get a job picking rubbish, and look at me now! So set your own goals and dare to dream,” he said, adding that he was touched by Banerjee’s pledge.

The event was organised by the departments of media management and sports management at the institute, and its students were overwhelmed by the players.

“They showed how our weakness can be turned into our strength and how disability need not be an obstacle,” said Taniya Chakraborty. “If they can achieve so much despite challenges, the rest of us must be inspired to follow suit,” added Chitra Rao.

