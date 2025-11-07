Draft rules give priority to Teachers’ Eligibility Test over board marks: Education department

The state education department has issued draft recruitment rules proposing to increase the weightage of the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) scores and reduce that of the academics for the appointment of teachers in government-aided primary schools (Classes I to V).

The draft rules, published on Thursday, stated that out of 40 marks set to screen

teachers, TET would have 25 marks as maximum weightage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five each for the aptitude test and viva voce are also mentioned in the draft.

Under the existing recruitment rules, TET has only five marks (maximum) out of the 50 marks set to screen the teachers.

A primary board official said they are seeking to raise the weightage of TET since the teaching job aspirants are being allowed to retain the carbon copy of the OMR-based tests.

The board now uploads the final answer keys on its website before publishing the TET results.

“We are seeking to reduce the weightage of the academic scores because these days students are being awarded marks too leniently at the secondary and higher secondary level examinations,” the official said.

Under the existing rules, not more than 10 marks can be awarded for the performance in the Plus-II level board examinations.

In the draft rules, it has been brought down to 5 marks.

In the existing rules, 15 marks can be awarded for the training qualifications.

The same weightage has been scaled down to 5 in the draft rules.

The state government has sought public opinion on the draft rules within 15 days before finalising the rules.

Gautam Paul, the president of the state primary education board, said there are reasons to raise the weightage of the TET.

“Everything is being done so the teachers at the primary level can be appointed fairly,” said Paul.

He clarified that 13,421 teachers who would be appointed soon based on the performance in TET held in 2022 and 2023 would be screened based on the existing recruitment rules.

Before Durga Puja, education minister Bratya Basu had announced that 13,421 teachers would be appointed.

“The draft rules have been readied for the future recruitment,” said Paul.

Swapan Mandal, general secretary of the Bengal Teachers’ and Employees’ Association, said: “The weightage for the academic scores should have been brought down, given the way the standard of the Class XII board has been diluted. The onus is on the state government whether they want to hold a fair recruitment process at the primary level.”

Calcutta High Court is hearing a petition that has been filed against the alleged irregularities of 32,000 primary school teachers based on TET-2014 and 2017.