Diversion on AJC Bose Road flyover for 15 days 

Vehicles heading to EM Bypass along the AJC Bose Road flyover between 10pm and 6am will be diverted to the Park Circus seven-point crossing instead of being allowed onto the Parama flyover for 15 days beginning Sunday.

The diversion will be in place for road repair work by the urban development department on a stretch of the flyover.

The other flank of the Parama flyover that brings vehicles from EM Bypass to the AJC Bose Road flyover will not be affected.

A notification issued by Calcutta’s police commissioner Manoj Verma on Saturday said vehicles headed for EM Bypass down the AJC Bose Road flyover will be diverted to the Park Circus seven-point, down the ramp bringing vehicles headed either towards Gariahat or Park Circus from the AJC Bose Road flyover.

From Park Circus seven-point these vehicles will be routed down Suhrawardi Avenue, Darga Road, Number 4 bridge, and Park Circus connector to reach EM Bypass.

“Engineers of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will undertake repair of a patch of road on the stretch that connects AJC Bose Road to the Parama flyover for vehicles headed towards EM Bypass,” said a senior police officer.