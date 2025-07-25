Digital entry system at new parking complex; adjacent street to become no-park zone

The Hidco authorities are aiming to clear the streets surrounding the multi-level parking facility that was inaugurated on July 17 by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

For starters, Street 327, the road between Hidco Bhavan and the Biswa Bangla exhibition centre, is set to be marked as a no-parking zone. The street is currently a fee-parking zone. With two eye hospitals on the stretch, there is a steady flow of visitors who park their cars along the street.

The parking complex, named Susampanna by her, can accommodate 1,512 vehicles and is located on plot numbers 117 and 118 of the Central Business District. The project, with Mackintosh Burn as the executing agency hired by Hidco, had commenced in November 2021.

According to Hidco sources, the chief minister had commented on the streets of New Town getting congested. With the huge parking facility spread over eight floors now ready, it also makes sense for the parked vehicles in the vicinity to be guided to it instead of clogging the streets around it. The complex has come up on two acres at a project cost of Rs 141 crore.

A digital parking system has been installed at the entry to Susampanno with Fastag technology. The hourly parking rate is Rs 20 which will get deducted from one’s Fastag account on entry.

There is a facility for paying parking fees on a monthly basis also. While 24-hour parking will cost Rs 3000 per month, all-day parking, from 7am to 10pm, will cost Rs 1500 for the month.

The Central Business District is expected to see more vehicular traffic with a hospital coming up in the area as well as the exhibition centre expected to host concerts and similar high-footfall events.