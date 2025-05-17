Desun Hospital launches eastern India’s first hospital-based autism support centre

In a landmark step for neurodevelopmental care in eastern India, Desun Hospital, Kolkata, is launching the region’s first hospital-based Autism & Neurodevelopment Support Centre, in collaboration with Behaviour Momentum India (BMI) — India’s foremost institute for Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA).

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition that typically appears in early childhood and impacts communication, social interaction, and behaviour. According to the World Health Organization, roughly 1 in 100 children worldwide is affected by autism. While awareness has grown, access to early, evidence-based intervention in India — especially in the eastern region — remains limited.

Desun’s initiative aims to change that.

“This is not just a new department for our hospital, it’s a new direction for healthcare in the region,” said Shaoli Dutta, group director, Desun Hospitals. “By embedding ABA within a hospital ecosystem, we are bringing evidence-based early intervention to families who have long needed timely, accessible support — many for the very first time.”

Located within 250 metres of Desun Hospital on EM Bypass, the therapy centre will offer seamless access to paediatrics, diagnostics, emergency care, and therapy services, creating a multi-disciplinary environment ideal for children with autism, particularly those with co-occurring medical needs.

Recruitment for Assistant Behaviour Technicians (ABTs) began on 17 May in Mahishadal, East Midnapore, and will soon expand to other districts in West Bengal and northeastern states like Sikkim and Tripura.

“This centre embodies our commitment to dignity, inclusion, and early support,” said Gouri De, director, Desun Health City Foundation. “Every child deserves a chance to thrive. We are investing in people, systems, and science to make that happen, starting right here in West Bengal.”