Couple found dead in Garia home, police investigate murder-suicide angle

A couple was found dead at their residence in Garia’s Adarshanagar on Wednesday night.

Police suspect the husband Tarun Das, 45, had murdered his wife Asha (35) before dying by suicide. The police found strangulation marks around Asha’s neck and also blood spots.

Last night, a neighbour spotted Das’s body hanging from a ceiling fan and raised an alarm. When the cops broke open the door, the wife was found lying on the bed.

This is the fourth such incident in and around Kolkata where more than one member of a family was found dead at their homes, suspected to have been killed by either their husbands or fathers.

Investigating into the case, the cops have not yet been able to establish the motive behind the murder-suicide.

A working couple, Das and his wife had returned home last evening and behaved as they usually did with the neighbours. The couple had moved to the locality six months and took on rent rooms of the house owned by one Gurupada Mandal.

The victim Asha’s sister too had rented a room in the same house.

“Her sister’s son saw his uncle hanging and alerted me,” said Jamuna Mandal, wife of Gurupada.

A senior officer said, no note was found on either of the victim or the rooms to indicate why the couple took such a drastic step.

“We are talking to the extended family members, the neighbours and also the colleagues at work to find out what could have led them to take this decision,” said the officer.

A post-mortem will be conducted this afternoon.

Two weeks ago, a couple in Haltu reeling under debt and a property dispute was found dead along with their three-year old child. Two women and a young girl from a trading family in Tangra was found dead, while the male members of the family who attempted to kill themselves later were rescued from a road accident and later arrested.