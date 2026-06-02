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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 June 2026

CNG tanker leak on Kolkata’s Taratala flyover disrupts traffic, no injuries reported

The flyover was immediately closed to vehicular movement as a precaution, leading to traffic snarls on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road

PTI Published 02.06.26, 09:43 AM
Taratala flyover

Taratala flyover Library picture.

Traffic movement on the Taratala flyover in south Kolkata was briefly suspended on Tuesday morning after a leak was detected in a CNG tanker, prompting authorities to close the flyover as a precautionary measure and causing congestion along Diamond Harbour Road.

According to police, the leak was reported around 7.55 am when the tanker was travelling on the flyover. Traffic on the stretch was immediately halted to ensure public safety, leading to temporary snarls on the busy arterial road.

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A fire engine was rushed to the spot, while emergency personnel carried out safety measures to contain the situation.

"There was a leak in a CNG tanker. The situation was contained quickly, and no untoward incident occurred," a police officer said.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing black smoke emanating from the tanker, triggering concern among commuters and local residents.

Following a safety assessment by the authorities, traffic movement on the flyover was restored. Police said no injuries or property damage were reported in the incident.

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