All aboard? Yes & no: Free bus rides for women see mixed response of refusal and acceptance

Free bus rides for women — but not every woman is on board.

Metro speak to those who availed of the free ride, and one who refused to

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Poulami Patra, 40

Salt Lake resident

Works at a private firm near the EM Bypass-Ruby crossing

A free ride should not be mandatory for everyone; individuals should have the freedom to choose whether they want to avail themselves of it. If I could pay for my ride to work till yesterday, I would want to do so today and tomorrow. Today, while travelling from Salt Lake’s Karunamoyee to Ruby hospital, I refused to avail of the free service and asked to pay the stipulated fare of ₹25. The conductor spoke to someone higher up over the phone, but I was told they could not charge me the fare. I am not willing to take a free ride, even if it means giving up government services and looking for alternatives.

Kaberi Mondal, 27

Resident of Jharkhali, Sundarbans Nurse in Durgapur

Whenever I travel back home from Durgapur, I usually spend around ₹150. This initiative will definitely help me save money, especially at the end of the month. On Monday, when I booked my ticket online through an app, I had to scan my Aadhaar card to avail of the free ticket. However, I feel the scheme should have been extended to everyone regardless of gender and based on financial criteria. It seems unfair that someone standing next to me, who is unemployed, still has to pay the fare.

Suryabha Chakraborty, 21

Budge Budge resident

Second-year student at a Budge Budge college

I travel from Budge Budge to Fort William every week for NCC classes. I usually spend ₹60 on travel each week. I was not aware that bus fares had become free from Monday. This will help me save money, which I can use to buy study materials.

Ruma Mondal, 23

Kalikapur resident

Preparing for competitive exams

I travel to Moulali every day for tuition classes from EM Bypass. Although the fare is only ₹12 from Ruby the crossing to Moulali on S-24D, both ways it adds up to ₹120 a week. I will now be saving this money. But there should be more buses on the road.