Dilip Ghosh promises conducive environment for businesses to operate and grow in Bengal

BJP leader and state cabinet minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said the new government was committed to supporting the hospitality and restaurant industry by creating a more conducive environment for businesses to operate and grow.

Speaking at a programme, where the Kolkata chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India felicitated him, Ghosh said the BJP government wanted to encourage entrepreneurship and attract more businesses to Bengal.

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“We want business to grow in Bengal. The government will not only support you but also work towards finding solutions to the challenges you are facing,” Ghosh said.

“The more your business grows, the more employment is generated. The state will also earn more revenue,” said Ghosh.

The event brought together more than 150 restaurateurs, hospitality professionals, industry representatives and government officials for discussions on the future of Bengal’s hospitality ecosystem.

The tourism sector will be in focus, too, Ghosh said. Improvement of infrastructure to attract more tourists to Bengal was on the government’s mind.

“Where tourism flourishes, restaurants, hotels and allied businesses flourish as well. People today want experiences; they want to eat amidst nature and explore new destinations. People are willing to spend on the experience,” he said.

“Our effort will be to ensure tourists stay longer in Bengal and that local businesses benefit from that growth,” he added.

“Many entrepreneurs from Bengal are choosing to invest in other states. We want them to remain here and expand their businesses in Bengal. We will engage with them and extend whatever support is required, whether it relates to land, regulatory approvals or access to finance,” he said.

Sources in the hospitality industry said they wanted to engage with the government and flag some issues. “Nine licenses are required to run a restaurant. It would be great if the government could create a single-window application system for obtaining the licenses. At present, we have to obtain the permissions separately,” said the entrepreneur.

The licenses include a fire license, a trade license, a police license, a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and an amusement license from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Piyush Kankaria, chapter head of NRAI Kolkata, said the industry looked forward to a constructive partnership with the state government.

“We are hopeful of a smooth collaboration with the new Bengal government. Together, we can create more opportunities for skill development, upskilling programmes and employment generation, further strengthening the hospitality sector and its contribution to the state’s economy,” Kankaria said.