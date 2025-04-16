City heralds Poila Baisakh with prayers, food; Temples, gold showrooms, sweet shops, restaurants and malls packed with visitors

Prayers, food, music and festivities marked the beginning of the Bengali New Year.

Tens of thousands started their day by offering prayers at Kalighat and Dakshineswar temples.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of them was Amlan Baidya, who lives in Nagerbazar. “I try to come to Dakshineswar on every Poila Baisakh. I prayed for a healthy and prosperous year ahead for my family,” said Baidya, who runs a fast food outlet.

At Kalighat, the 435-metre skywalk that was inaugurated a day ago had turned into a selfie zone for many.

“This place looks amazing. Travelling to the temple is much easier now,” said Kaushiki Ghosh, who took a selfie with idols of Ganesh and Lakshmi.

Many of the devotees were traders who marked their business journals — halkhata in Bengali — with vermilion after praying to the goddess at Kalighat.

Halkhata signifies opening a fresh ledger by business owners. On the first day of the new year, customers are invited to settle previous debts and open a new chapter. They are also offered sweets and beverages, marking the renewal of a prosperous relationship.

Diptarup Mukherjee, a local resident, came with a halkhata at Kalighat temple. His father has a food home delivery business. His mother runs a centre for nurses and ayahs. “This is a yearly ritual,” said Mukherjee.

Gariahat was bustling in the evening. The stores were decked out with flowers, and visitors were offered soft drinks and sweets.

Food was an intrinsic part of the celebrations. That included eating out or ordering in.

Eateries specialising in Bengali cuisine ruled the roost. Around 1.30pm, the Behala outlet of Koshe Kosha had at least 20 food delivery partners waiting outside.

Inside, the tables were full.

Oh! Calcutta at Forum Mall on Elgin Road had reservations for more than 100 guests.

“Post 12.30pm, there was a waiting time,” said a spokesperson for Speciality Restaurants, the chain that owns the restaurant. “Gondhoraj bhapa murgi, mutton cutlet and aamer payesh were the top picks,” he added.

Many people bought jewellery on the first day of the new year.

“The day started slowly, but the sales picked up as the day progressed. The mid-segment sales have taken a hit because of the volatility in the market and the high prices. But the high-end segment is steady,” said Shubadip Roy, designated partner, Bengal Jewellery.

The Girish Park store saw a steady stream of visitors till late into the evening.

Susmita Ray, a resident of Sukeas Street, had come to the Bowbazar store of Senco Gold & Diamonds. She bought a silver bowl. “I try to buy something on every Bengali New Year, Akshay Tritiya and Dhanteras,” she said.

Sweet shops also had a busy day. “We had to stop taking online orders momentarily to ease the rush,” said Dhiman Das, director of K.C. Das, which owns 11 outlets in and around Calcutta.

At multiple places, prabhat pheris — musical processions in the morning — marked the beginning of the day.

Tagore and Nazrul songs played out in the processions and later at the cultural programmes at gated communities and neighbourhood clubs across the city.

The pubs were bustling in the evening with many Calcuttans watching the IPL match between KKR and the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur.

The atrium of South City Mall was crowded as many eyes were glued to the giant screen.