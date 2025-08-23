MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire breaks out at Anandapur factory, prompt action prevents casualties

Fire tenders could not make it to the spot through narrow bylanes, say locals

Our Web Correspondent Published 23.08.25, 05:25 PM

Soumyajit Dey

A fire broke out at a factory in Anandapur’s Gulshan Colony on Saturday afternoon.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but could make it to the affected area through the narrow bylanes, local sources said.

However, locals swung into action, preventing the fire from causing major damage to life or property before the firefighters reached the spot.

The area was engulfed in a thick cloud of smoke which could be seen from a distance, said eye witnesses.

The narrow lanes prevented the fire tenders from getting closer

While the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained, the flames have been brought under control as of now.

Police and firefighters took swift action assisted by the local residents who ensured that the fire was contained.

An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the fire. No casualties were reported at the time this report was published.

