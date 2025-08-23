MBBS and dental admissions process resume after Supreme Court's stay order on HC

The admission process for MBBS and dental courses resumed on Friday, within hours of the Supreme Court issuing a stay on Calcutta High Court’s conditions for the publication of the state JEE results.

The counselling and admission process for MBBS and BDS (dental) courses, which began on July 31, was put on hold on August 19.

State health department sources had then said that the lack of clarity over how to go ahead with the OBC rules forced them to put the process on hold. The Supreme Court’s order allowed the department to resume the process.

“We have already resumed the admission process. The notice giving out the dates will be uploaded on the website,” said Indrajit Saha, the director of medical education and the chairperson of the state’s medical counselling committee.

A revised provisional list of candidates — along with their all-India ranks and state ranks — was published on the website of the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee on Friday.

Another notice — accessible only to candidates who had registered on the medical counselling committee’s website — mentioned that the results will be published after 11am on Saturday.

The results will allot colleges to candidates based on their ranks. The successful candidates will need to reach the medical colleges allotted to them to complete their admission process.

Admission to the private medical colleges will be conducted at specific government-run medical colleges. Admission to private dental colleges will be conducted at Dr R Ahmed Dental College.

There are 38 medical colleges in Bengal — 24 state-run, 12 private medical colleges and two Centre-operated ones.

Of the seven dental colleges in the state, three are state-run and four private.

The window for admission to medical colleges and dental colleges will open at

noon on Saturday and continue till 5pm. The admission window will continue between 10am and 4pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Aritra Chowdhury, who ranked 11,245 nationally and 400 in the state, said he was keen to secure admission at the earliest. Chowdhury is from Bankura’s Kenduadihi.

The National Medical Commission, the apex body for medical education across the country, has set a September 5 deadline for undergraduate courses to commence in all medical colleges.

“We have to start classes within the date fixed by the NMC,” said the vice-principal of a medical college in Calcutta.