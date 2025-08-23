MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Take national sports day pledge during morning assembly: ICSE council to schools

August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player

Jhinuk Mazumdar Published 23.08.25, 05:33 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has asked heads of schools to administer a national sports day pledge to students and staff during the morning assembly on August 29.

August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player.

It is also observed to promote “a culture of fitness, sportsmanship, and Olympic values across the country...”, the council said in a circular sent to school principals on Friday.

The celebrations from August 29 to 31 will be under the campaign — Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein — encouraging everyone to devote at least an hour to physical activity or sports.

The pledge shared by the council reads: “To make myself physically fit, mentally strong and emotionally balanced. I will encourage my family and friends to play and participate in sports and fitness activities every day. I will strive to imbibe the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship in every sport I play.”

The council has requested schools to organise sports and fitness activities as outlined in the standard operating procedure issued by Fit India.

“We request all schools to ensure active and inclusive participation, thereby making National Sports Day 2025 a true celebration of India’s sporting legacy, unity and fitness movement,” the council’s circular says.

