City gathers for Guru Nanak Jayanti with prayers and community celebrations

The 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was celebrated on Wednesday with devotees thronging gurdwaras for prayers, blessings, and a shared meal.

In attendance were not only Sikhs but people from different communities and religions, blurring the lines that divide humanity.

Across gurdwaras, the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred book of the Sikhs, was read.

“Devotees have been coming since morning, and the rush was maximum in the afternoon. The celebration transcends the considerations of caste and creed, and we had people from different communities coming to the gurdwara,” said Avtar Singh, general secretary, Gurdwara Sant Kutiya in Bhowanipore.

The celebrations continued till Thursday morning. “People of different communities associate themselves with this day. Today, being a holiday, they can participate in the celebrations,” said Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, general secretary, Gurdwara Behala.

“Guru Nanak built bridges for humanity, and his words were not sermons but directions for living, to feed the hungry and to serve the suffering,” said Ahluwalia.

“We served different menus during the day and in the evening,” he said.

The celebrations continued on the Maidan with hundreds turning up for the langar.

For those unable to visit gurdwaras, NGO IHA Foundation organised a “langar on wheels” and carried food to them.

Food was also served in hospitals and among the less

privileged.