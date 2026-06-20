JU denied its lateral entry test: Vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee

The education department has turned down Jadavpur University's proposal to conduct its own entrance examination for admission to the second year (third semester) of its four-year undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology and pharmacy, vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said.

Admissions to these programmes are usually conducted through the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET), a common entrance examination organised by the state Joint Entrance Examination Board. Earlier this year, however, the university had sought permission to hold a separate admission test.

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The university cited delays in the JEE Board's admission test and counselling process, which had led to a late start of classes last year, the vice-chancellor said.

Students who have completed a diploma in engineering from a polytechnic institute or earned a BSc (Honours) degree are eligible to appear for the test and gain lateral entry into the second year of the BTech programme.

At JU, only those with an engineering diploma are allowed to pursue the programme.

There are 150 seats in JU BTech for diploma holders admitted through JELET.

"The department has turned down what we proposed. We will continue to admit students through the examinations called JELET conducted by the state JEE board," VC Bhattacharjee said.

The VC said JU wanted to hold the test on its own in June. "Since the permission has been denied, the chapter is closed."

Last week, the higher education department turned down the university's proposal to hold independent counselling for BTech admissions in the first year, instead of the centralised counselling process conducted by the state JEE board.

Generally, the exam is conducted by the JEE board in July. After the counselling session, the JELET group of students is merged in August with the second-year BTech students who were admitted in the first year through the Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, also conducted by the JEE board.

Last year, JELET was held on October 18, and the counselling was conducted in December.

JU had initially declined to admit students through JELET due to the delay, with many fearing that the syllabus for those taking admission would remain incomplete.

Students protested the university's decision not to admit students through the lateral entry.

The university relented following an advisory from the department.

"It was in this context that we proposed that JU be allowed to hold the entrance test for diploma students in June. We could have avoided the delay that troubled us last year. But the permission has been denied," VC Bhattacharjee told Metro.

Last year, students admitted in December had to attend supplementary online classes to make up for coursework missed because of delays in the entrance examination and admission process.